It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Kristen Roos, a Canadian electronic musician based in Vancouver. He started making music as a teenager in the late ‘80s, using an SK-1 sampler and a Micromoog. Roos is fascinated by the history of computing and automation, from the Jacquard loom to the present day. Most recently he’s experimented with vintage MIDI sequencing software from the ‘80s and ‘90s, creating a series of records under the name Universal Synthesizer Interface. These tracks begin with simple sound primitives, which accrue into complex orchestrations. We’re playing the second and third volumes in this series.

Universal Synthesizer Interface VOL III - Kristen Roos (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Universal Synthesizer Interface VOL II - Kristen Roos (47m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.