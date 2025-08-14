Today we’re listening to Kenny Wheeler, a Canadian trumpeter from Toronto. Born in 1930, he grew up around Ontario. His father played trombone locally, eventually bringing home a cornet to young Kenny. He got into jazz, picked up the trumpet, and then studied composition at the Royal Conservatory of Music. He played in jazz bands in the ‘50s and ‘60s, and began leading bands in the ‘70s. He described his original music a “soppy romantic melodies with a bit of chaos.” We’re first listening to his 1976 record, Gnu High, which put him on the map and was put out by ECM Records, featuring Keith Jarrett on piano. We’re also listening to Around 6, a clear demonstration of that self-described romanticism-to-chaos.

Gnu High - Kenny Wheeler (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Around 6 - Kenny Wheeler (46m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.