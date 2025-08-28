Today we’re listening to Isata Kanneh-Mason, a British pianist. Born in 1996, she grew up in Nottingham, one of seven children – all musicians. She studied at the Royal Academy of Music, and since graduation has performed internationally. We’re first playing her 2024 LP, Mendelssohn, on which she performs various pieces by that composer (and one by Liszt). It’s mostly solo piano, but it opens with Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, which she recorded with the London Mozart Players orchestra. We’re also playing her 2021 LP, Summertime, a collection of piano works by American composers – Gershwin, Barber, Beach, Copland – and one Brit: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. She also performed a Tiny Desk Concert earlier this year, featuring pieces by Chopin, Liszt, and Coleridge-Taylor.

Mendelssohn - Isata Kanneh-Mason (65m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Summertime - Isata Kanneh-Mason (62m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a magical Thursday.