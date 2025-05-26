Today we’re listening to Holland Andrews, an American composer based in Brooklyn. They grew up in Los Angeles, moved to Portland at 19, and joined bands and avant-garde musical communities. After a decade plus of multi-instrumental and vocal composition and performance, they began in early 2020 creating ambient drone music for personal use at home. Four of those longform pieces were recently released as Aromatherapy: Vol. 1, a 96-minute collection. It’s an ambient musician’s ambient music. The constant throughout the recordings is “a blanket of breathful oceanic tides,” as Andrews described it. Evoking sea waves or the flow of the air itself, this sonic constant is accompanied occasionally by subtle chords, synth pulsations, and what sound like wind chimes. Those musical elements ebb and flow as the pieces proceed to decorate time, to borrow Basquiat’s phrase.

Aromatherapy: Vol. 1 - Holland Andrews (96m, no vocals)

We wish you a great start to your week.