It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Hieroglyphic Being, an electronic music producer and DJ from Chicago. It’s the moniker of Jamal Moss, whose music we recommended back in 2022. He grew up listening to all kinds of music – Rush, Psychedelic Furs, jazz, blues – and when he entered the house music scene he was “primarily a dancer,” he reflected in the Chicago Reader. “Now everybody is a DJ or a promoter, but there ain’t nobody dancing, which is ass-backwards. If you were a dancer back then, people needed you because you got the party started.” That led him to DJing and putting out his own music, which he’s been doing for about three decades. We’re first playing his LP Dance Music 4 Bad People, which came out in April of last year and whose title is best not read too literally. It’s industrial acid house with a pleasantly analog sound. We’re also playing The Replicant Dream Sequence, from 2016, for which he was invited to experiment with classic synths at the Moog Sound Lab in Asheville, North Carolina.

Dance Music 4 Bad People - Hieroglyphic Being (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Replicant Dream Sequence - Hieroglyphic Being (37m, vocals on track 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a superb weekend.