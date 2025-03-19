Today we’re listening to the Gunn-Truscinski Duo, made up of guitarist Steve Gunn and drummer John Truscinski. We’ve featured Gunn’s music before, namely Bing & Ruth, his collaboration with pianist David Moore. Gunn and Truscinski linked up in the late aughts and since 2010 have released six LPs. Their latest one is Flam, which came out at the end of February. The album’s jambient recordings evince the duo’s “stark” playing style, to quote Pitchfork, though there are several languid, atmospheric tracks. It’s their first new LP since 2020’s Soundkeeper, twelve jams of which two are 10+ minute live sets recorded at the bar Union Pool in Brooklyn.

Flam - Gunn-Truscinski Duo (41m, no vocals but there’s a sudden loud moment in the middle of track six)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Soundkeeper - Gunn-Truscinski Duo (71m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.