Today we’re listening to Guenter Schlienz, a German electronic musician based in Stuttgart. Thanks to Cow Tools for the recommendation. In the late ‘80s and ‘90s he played guitar in rock bands, then got into modular synthesizers circa 2003. He’s put out dozens of longform synth compositions, which can mostly be found on his Bandcamp page. We’re first listening to Treehut Visions, his album from 2014. The first three tracks are gentle, kankyō ongaku-style ambient pieces with peaceful synth loops. The fourth, 30-minute long track opens with field recordings of birds and breeze, which are soon accompanied by languid glissandos. We’re also listening to his 2016 LP, Augenblicke, which opens with birdsong and introduces complementary synth chirps, eventually settling into looped tones.

Treehut Visions - Guenter Schlienz (59m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Augenblicke - Guenter Schlienz (36m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.