Today we’re listening to Fross, a Costa Rican ambient music producer from Cartago. Fross creates vast soundscapes that envelop the listener in an atmosphere of contemplation. The first record we’re playing is Sombrío from 2016, on which acoustic piano and guitar occasionally accompany modular drones. Ausencia en Claroscuro from 2014 is less musical, creating sound that effectively represents emptiness or, as the title suggests, absence. Limited streaming availability.

Sombrío - Fross (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Ausencia en Claroscuro - Fross (50m, spoken vocals on track 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

