Today we’re listening to Félicia Atkinson, a French composer based in Normandy. She grew up in Paris in the ‘80s and studied piano and harp. In the 2000s she began making her own music, with an emphasis on improvisation and influence from musique concrète. Her latest record is the EP Promenades, which came out in June. It’s six tracks of Atkinson playing a Nord Keyboard, recorded “during winter while thinking of Spring.” We’re also playing Space As An Instrument from 2024, which is also primarily keyboard-driven with additional musical and environmental layers. The impromptu style on both records is reminiscent of Harold Budd.

Promenades - Félicia Atkinson (26m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Space As An Instrument - Félicia Atkinson (38m, occasional whispery vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.