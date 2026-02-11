Today we’re listening to Fabiano do Nascimento, a Brazilian guitarist and composer from Rio de Janeiro. He started out playing piano but fell in love with guitar around age 10, and then moved to Los Angeles in 2001. Since then he’s prolifically collaborated within the jazz and experimental scene there, infusing Choro, Brazilian folk, Afro-samba, and other influences into original compositions. His latest LP, Aquáticos, came out a few weeks ago. It’s nine tracks with LA-based producer Eddie Ruscha. Appropriately enough, the album “grew from a series of recording sessions in which the music unfolded naturally, in a state of effortless flow.” We’re also playing his 2024 record with saxophonist Sam Gendel, The Room, which we recommended shortly after its release.

Aquáticos - Fabiano do Nascimento & E Ruscha V (42m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Room - Fabiano do Nascimento & Sam Gendel (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.