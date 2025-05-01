Today we’re listening to Esther Abrami, a French violinist and composer. Born in 1996, she grew up in Aix-en-Provence, where the first violin she played was passed down by her grandmother, Françoise. In 2018 she uploaded a YouTube video showing her progression as a violinist from age 10 to age 20, which has since garnered over two million views. By the end of that period, she was touring internationally with orchestras and preparing her excellent self-titled debut LP. First we’re listening to her new record, Women, which came out last week. It’s a collection of pieces by overlooked female composers across centuries and contents, from Chiquinha Gonzaga of Brazil to Yoko Shimomura of Japan.

Women - Esther Abrami (60m, no vocals except for track one)

Esther Abrami - Esther Abrami (53m, no vocals)

Have a great Thursday.