Flow State

Flow State

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
11h

What a fascinating interview! The way Whiteley draws inspiration from mycelium networks for their compositional approach is super compelling. Having caught a few modular artists lately who try to mimic natural systems, this actualy feels like one of the more thoughtful implementations I've seen. The combination of Glass/Reich minimalism with those Make Noise modules sounds liek a really intentional gear choice.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcuse LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture