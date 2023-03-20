Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Éliane Radigue, a French electronic music composer from Paris. We’ve featured Radigue twice before. Radigue was born in 1932 and, inspired by musique concrète and New York minimalists, became an early adopter and popularizer of synthesizers. Thread participants Andrew Hollo and epicuri resurfaced her work at an opportune time. In January she released a new composition, Occam Delta XV, a pair of transcendent, scintillating string pieces performed by Quatuor Bozzini. We’re also playing her excellent Trilogie de la Mort from 1998.

Occam Delta XV - Éliane Radigue (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Trilogie de la Mort - Éliane Radigue (250m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.