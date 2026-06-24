Today we’re listening to Date Palms, an American duo formed in Oakland. They came to our attention via Bob Holmes’ mention of them in his conversation with Chuck Johnson last week. Date Palms was formed by two multi-instrumentalists: Gregg Kowalsky (keys, synths) and Marielle Jakobsons (violin, flute, bass). Their sound is cosmic ambient, very lonesome desert psychedelia. We’re playing two of their LPs. The Dusted Sessions from 2013 shows their Indian classical influence, with tanpura drones and minimalist loops accompanied by warm bass. Honey Devash from 2011 is two tracks totaling half an hour, grounded in synths in a krautrock way, but similarly slow-moving and pensive.

The Dusted Sessions - Date Palms (44m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Honey Devash - Date Palms (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.