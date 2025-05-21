Today we’re listening to CTM, Danish cellist and composer based in Copenhagen. We discovered CTM’s music on Elori Saxl’s recent guest mix. CTM is an abbreviation for Cæcilie Trier Musik. Her compositions focus on the acousticity and versatility of the cello. We mean really focus. The pieces are spare, multitrack recordings of the instrument played in manifold ways, passed through various effects. We’re first playing Vind from 2023, which is mostly cello but features some accompaniments: a daf, a kora, a flute. We’re also playing Celeste from 2021, a collaboration with pianist August Rosenbaum made for an installation at Copenhagen Contemporary.

Vind - CTM (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Celeste - CTM & August Rosenbaum (38m, vocals on tracks 4, 8, and 11)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.