It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Craven Faults, an English musician from West Yorkshire. He spent the first eight years of his life in Bradford, then moved with his family to Lancashire and then Northamptonshire. He grew up in post-industrial towns across the U.K. and eventually settled in Yorkshire, where he now records music in a studio inside a defunct textile mill. His latest record, Sidings, came out in January. It’s eight tracks, some around 15-minutes long, with gradually building analog synths and steady kicks. We’re also playing his 2023 LP, Standers, which similarly takes the listener on “analogue electronic journey[s] across northern Britain.”

Sidings - Craven Faults (68m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Standers - Craven Faults (69m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a fantastic weekend.