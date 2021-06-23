Good morning. Thanks to everyone who shared a recommendation on our open thread yesterday.

Today we’re listening to Craven Faults, a British electronic project. Thanks to Matt for the recommendation. The name Craven Faults comes from a geological formation at the southern border of Yorkshire, England, and the project describes itself as “half-remembered journeys across post-industrial Yorkshire.” The synth music is droning and rhythmic, reminiscent of John Carpenter. It sounds like a Black Mirror soundtrack. We’re playing their excellent, focus-inducing 2020 albums Enclosures and Erratics & Unconformities.

Enclosures - Craven Faults (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Erratics & Unconformities - Craven Faults (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.