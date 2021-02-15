Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Chubby Wolf, the ambient project from multi-instrumentalist Danielle Baquet-Long, who passed away in 2009. We recommended her music two Augusts ago and have been revisiting two of her posthumous albums from 2016. Maudlin & Elusive consists of warm synth recordings that create this newsletter’s favorite thing: an atmosphere of profundity. Ornitheology has two 45-minute longform drone compositions that achieve the same thing.
Maudlin & Elusive - Chubby Wolf (50m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Ornitheology - Chubby Wolf (90m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Have a really nice start to your week.
Thanks for the reminder to her music, was following them already as Celer when I heard the news. Obviously you'd know but check Celer and Capri/Nacreous Clouds from that period which made me discover drone music.