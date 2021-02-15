Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Chubby Wolf, the ambient project from multi-instrumentalist Danielle Baquet-Long, who passed away in 2009. We recommended her music two Augusts ago and have been revisiting two of her posthumous albums from 2016. Maudlin & Elusive consists of warm synth recordings that create this newsletter’s favorite thing: an atmosphere of profundity. Ornitheology has two 45-minute longform drone compositions that achieve the same thing.

Maudlin & Elusive - Chubby Wolf (50m, no vocals)

Ornitheology - Chubby Wolf (90m, no vocals)

