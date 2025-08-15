It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Chizawa Q, a Japanese electronic music producer based in Tokyo. He got his start playing in a rock/rap band, which pointed him in the direction of new modes of music production. After dissolving the band, he started making techno music, channeling influences from the original Detroit techno scene as well as deep house producers. We’re playing his 2024 LP, Xenoverse, which runs at a brisk 130+ BPM and plays jazzy chords and riffs over propulsive percussion. We’re also playing Lost Asia, his EP that was originally put out in 2006 and reissued in 2022. We select a few more of his records on Flow State Today, available to paying subscribers.

Xenoverse - Chizawa Q (59m, seldom low vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Lost Asia - Chizawa Q (19m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.