It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Casiopea, a Japanese jazz fusion band. The group formed in 1976 and is still around, its membership rotating over four main iterations of the band. Their music is virtuosic and exuberant, and may seem familiar to some listeners from their influence on Nintendo video game composers like Koji Kondo. We’re playing Casiopea’s debut self-titled album from 1979 as well as their 1982 live album, Mint Jams. Many of their live performances are on YouTube and they are electric.

Mint Jams - Casiopea (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Casiopea - Casiopea (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

