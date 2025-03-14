It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Carpainter, a Japanese electronic musician from Kawasaki. Part of the Trekkie Trax crew, which made a name for itself in Tokyo by producing and playing high-BPM, melodic, almost hardstyle dance music. Since 2020 he’s released four volumes of Super Dance Tools, or loop-heavy tracks which act as utility players in a DJ’s tracklist. We’re playing the second volume which came out in 2021 and has fewer vocals than the other volumes. But first we’re playing Future Legacy, his LP from 2019, which showcases his range and technical skill as a producer. Lone came to mind as an analogue and perhaps influence.

Future Legacy - Carpainter (73m, basically no vocals until the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Super Dance Tools Vol. 2 - Carpainter (83m, chopped up vocal microsamples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.