Today we’re listening to Brandee Younger, an American harpist from New York. She grew up on Long Island and started playing the harp at age 11. She studied music at The Hartt School and New York University, where she now serves on the faculty. Her first record (an EP) came out in 2011, and since 2014 she’s released seven LPs. We’re playing two of those. Gadabout Season, which came out last year, was recorded on Alice Coltrane’s newly restored harp and features Shabaka on flute and Josh Johnson on sax. We’re also playing Brand New Life from 2023, a jazz record that reflects Younger’s classical training and hip-hop influences – Pete Rock and 9th Wonder make appearances. It ends with a great cover of Stevie Wonder’s “If It’s Magic.”

Gadabout Season - Brandee Younger (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Brand New Life - Brandee Younger (37m, light vocals on tracks 2, 4, 5, and 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Flow State will be off next week. Have a great Wednesday.