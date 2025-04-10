Today we have a guest recommendation from Graydon Gordian, the founder of The Backyard Care Company, which uses environmentally responsible methods and materials to provide conventionally higher-risk home services like mosquito control and lawn fertilization in a way that prioritizes the wellbeing of flora, fauna and families. He’s also an unrepentant jazz nerd.

Today we’re listening to Josh Johnson, a Los Angeles-based saxophonist and composer who is quickly becoming a vital voice in the contemporary experimental jazz scene. I saw him play live in Atlanta last week with Jeff Parker and the ETA IVet, which has been featured here previously. They are terrific live: four deeply interconnected musicians at the height of their respective powers. You may be more familiar with his playing than you realize. If you’ve listened to any Harry Styles, Leon Bridges, Red Hot Chili Peppers, or Meshell Ndegeocello albums from the last few years, you’ve heard his saxophone and effects work.

Johnson’s tone is quickly identifiable even though his style is dexterous: It ranges from punchy and compact to looping and textured to elegant and airy. Through it all, he has a way of always sounding like himself.

On April 3rd he released an album with guitarist Gregory Uhlmann and bassist Sam Wilkes titled simply Uhlmann Johnson Wilkes, the latest in a string of vibey releases that borrow liberally from electronic music. His previous album, 2024’s Unusual Object, was as close to a true solo album as one gets from a jazz saxophonist: only one song, “Quince,” features sounds created by another musician (drummer Aaron Steele). His first album as bandleader, 2020’s Freedom Exercise, features him alongside frequent collaborator and ETA IVet member Anna Butterss, as well as Uhlmann and Steele.

Uhlmann Johnson Wilkes - Gregory Uhlmann, Josh Johnson, Sam Wilkes (36m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Unusual Object - Josh Johnson (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Freedom Exercise - Josh Johnson (36m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.