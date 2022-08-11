Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bowery Electric, an American post-rock band from New York City. In 1993, Lawrence Chandler and Martha Schwendener, two employees of Interview magazine, met and decided to form a band. As Bowery Electric, they fused then-ascendant genres including trip-hop, ambient, and shoegaze. Their self-titled debut LP, released in 1995, oscillates between meditative drone guitar tracks and shoegaze rock. They followed up with Beat in 1996, which introduced drum samples after the band learned how to produce such effects on a computer.

Beat - Bowery Electric (60m, sparse light vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Bowery Electric - Bowery Electric (50m, sparse light vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.