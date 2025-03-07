It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Boof, a project from American electronic musician Maurice Fulton. Thanks to Andy Beta Beta’s Substack Night Blooming Cereus just out this past Valentine’s Day. It’s jazz- and disco-house over mostly four-on-the-floor drums, with live instruments, techno turns, and echoes of space disco. Tiger & Woods, Todd Terje, and Tornado Wallace come to mind. We’re also playing Boof’s 2015 LP, The Hydrangeas Whisper, which plays a similar style and has the memorable track “Birgit Boogie.”

Night Blooming Cereus - Boof (66m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Hydrangeas Whisper - Boof (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.