Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. We’re listening to Boards of Canada, a Scottish electronic duo. We first recommended them almost three years ago. Since the mid-90s brothers Marcus and Michael have made downtempo electronica with heavy drum machines, tender synth loops, and 1970s television samples. We’re playing their two best-known LPs: 1998’s Music Has the Right to Children and 2005’s The Campfire Headphase. Michael told Forcefield magazine in 1998, “I do actually believe that there are powers in music that are almost supernatural. I think you actually manipulate people with music, and that is definitely what we are trying to do. People go on about hypnotizing people with music, or subliminal messages, and we have dabbled in that intentionally. Sometimes that's just a bit of a private joke, just to see what we can sneak into the tracks.”

Music Has the Right to Children - Boards of Canada (70m, occasional vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Campfire Headphase - Boards of Canada (60m, almost no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Friday and weekend.