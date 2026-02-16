Today we’re listening to Blanket Swimming, an American ambient producer from Kansas City. The project is from Thea Maloney, who since 2017 has released over 60 LPs under the Blanket Swimming moniker. In her music she explores spiritual experience and emotional landscapes, expressing “phenomenological and existential themes, translating questions of spirituality, nature, and human experience into dream-like sound environments.” She recently released a score, Soundtrack to Angeles National Forest, for an ambient film that was broadcast on PBS and is also available to watch on YouTube. She made the pieces using a telecaster, trombone, Korg MS2000, and Korg volca FM. We’re also playing her 2023 collection of a dozen nearly hour-long pieces, Cloudlands.

Soundtrack to Angeles National Forest - Blanket Swimming (81m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Cloudlands - Blanket Swimming (594m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

