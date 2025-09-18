Today we’re listening to Billy Strayhorn, an American pianist and composer. Born in Ohio in 1915, he was raised primarily by his grandparents in North Carolina, where he was exposed to classical and church music, which he played on their piano. He took lessons and played in school bands, but it was a chance encounter in the 1930s that led to his life’s work: composing jazz music with Duke Ellington. In the early ‘60s, Strayhorn recorded The Peaceful Side of Jazz while in Paris, performing a number of his co-compositions with Ellington, with his own dynamic piano at the center. We’re playing that record as well as his 1950 duet record with Ellington, Great Times!

The Peaceful Side of Jazz - Billy Strayhorn (35m, lyricless vocals on tracks 1 and 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Piano Duets: Great Times! - Billy Strayhorn (35m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday.