It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Basic Channel, a German electronic duo founded in Berlin in 1993. We’ve recommended them two times before. They kind of established ambient techno as a thing. Shortly following the fall of the Berlin Wall, Moritz von Oswald and Mark Ernestus formed Basic Channel and produced Detroit techno-inspired dance music that ushered in the Berlin club scene we know and love today. They created, as The Quietus put it, a “reverberant dub-space, with serpentine chords and liquefied percussive crackle tracing pathways through a vast, unexplored urban terrain.” We’re playing two of their records from 1994: Quadrant Dub and Radiance.

Quadrant Dub - Basic Channel (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Radiance - Basic Channel (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really awesome weekend.