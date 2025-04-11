It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Autechre, an English electronic music duo from Manchester. Sean Booth and Rob Brown formed Autechre in 1987 and signed with Warp Records in the early ‘90s. They embraced an improvisational style of composition using drum machines, synths, and effects processors, generating huge volumes of tracks and then selecting the best dozen or two for an album. This freeform, intuitive approach yielded a singular sound that attracted a devoted listener base beginning with their debut LP in 1993. We’re first playing Amber, their 1994 follow-up, which is perhaps the gentlest entrance into their discography. We’re also playing their 2005 record, Untilted, whose high-frequency, stutter-step drums turn 20 this month. Autechre will be touring Europe in August and North America in October and November.

Amber - Autechre (74m, something vocal-like on tracks 3 and 11)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Untilted - Autechre (69m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.