We’ll be off next week.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Anthony Naples, an American electronic music producer based in New York City. We previously featured him in 2023. He’s made experimental electronic for the last few years – we included his amazing “Drifter” which samples the Midnight Cowboy score for our recent mix for Sonic Tapestries. We’re revisiting the 2018 album whence it came, Take Me With You. But first we’re playing his new LP, Scanners, which is almost an ambient techno album, a formal return to four-on-the-floor dance music, executed with his meticulous craftsmanship.

Scanners - Anthony Naples (65m, vocal sample on track 2)

Take Me With You - Anthony Naples (40m, no vocals)

Have a really great week. We’ll be back on July 14.