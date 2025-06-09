Today we’re listening to and remembering Ariel Kalma, a French composer and multi-instrumentalist. Born in Paris in 1947, he grew up playing sax and recorder and went on to study computer science at university. He toured with bands in the ‘60s, and then in 1973 heard a dhrupad concert in Paris, thereafter booking a one-way ticket to India. He embarked on a self-directed and singular path of musicianship, creating profound pieces that would sometimes be labeled “New Age.” His 1982 record, Open Like a Flute, reflects influences such as minimalism and Indian classical, combining his lifelong interest in woodwinds with the droning notes from raga. We’re also playing an amazing collection called An Evolutionary Music (Original Recordings: 1972-1979), which was released by RVNG Intl. in 2014. Ariel passed away on Thursday at age 78.

Open Like a Flute - Ariel Kalma (86m, no vocals)

An Evolutionary Music (Original Recordings: 1972-1979) - Ariel Kalma (101m, vocal notes on tracks 6, 7, 9, 11, 14, and 19)

