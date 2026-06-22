Today we’re listening to Anenon, an American experimental musician and saxophonist based in Los Angeles. We first recommended him back in 2021. He grew up in Southern California, and was influenced by the LA beat scene in the early 2010s. Then he started making more acoustic music, led with tenor sax, but also incorporating piano, bass, and field recording. His 2018 record, Tongue, was a strong example of this, blending synths and wind improv with recorded scenes from the Italian countryside. His latest record, Dream Temperature, came out in August. It’s a blending of his production approaches, with recordings from Big Sur, Japan, Los Angeles, and Sardinia.

Dream Temperature - Anenon (31m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Tongue - Anenon (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

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