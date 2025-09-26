It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Akasha System, an electronic music producer based in Portland, Oregon. We first recommended his music back in 2020. His style has previously been described as “moss-covered rhythms, coastal ambience, forest-floor textures.” His latest album, Heliocene, which came out earlier in September, consists of ethereal synth loops over steady drum tracks. We’re also revisiting his 2019 LP, Echo Earth, which is plays a similar sound.

Heliocene - Akasha System (46m, no vocals)

Echo Earth - Akasha System (40m, no vocals)

Have a wonderful weekend.