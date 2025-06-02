Today we’re listening to Abul Mogard, an Italian electronic musician based in Rome. We first featured his music back in March 2020. Mogard makes cavernous ambient music that envelops the listener in an atmosphere of profundity. His latest record, Quiet Pieces, just came out on Friday. As he was revisiting his own draft pieces, he discovered a late uncle’s collection of 78 rpm classical records, which he proceeded to sample at about half speed. The blend of modern synthesizers and slowed orchestras achieves a kind of subtle, hauntological sound akin to William Basinski or The Caretaker. Don’t miss “In A Studded Procession.” We’re also revisiting his 2018 album, Above All Dreams, which creates a similarly big sound using mostly synths.

Quiet Pieces - Abul Mogard (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Above All Dreams - Abul Mogard (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.