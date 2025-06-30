We’ll be off next week.

Today we’re listening to Aarktica, the ambient music project from American Jon DeRosa. He was born in New Jersey and studied flamenco and classical guitar growing up. Shortly after declaring a music technology major at New York University, he went deaf in his right ear, and created the Aarktica project as a way of coping with his new mode of hearing and attendant depression. He released the first Aarktica LP, No Solace In Sleep, in 2000, and it was remastered this year. We’re also playing 2019’s Mareación, which was put on our radar by clarinetist Wacław Zimpel, who said he’s listened to it “literally thousands of times.” Both records process guitar sounds and draw them out into gentle drones, creating an atmosphere of profundity.

No Solace In Sleep - Aarktica (64m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Mareación - Aarktica (73m, airy vocals on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.