Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Zimoun, a Swiss artist and sound designer from Bern. Zimoun, who has an oeuvre of art installations, treats music as sculpture. His Guitar Studies distill the guitar down to its essence, using unconventional techniques to capture and transform the acoustic sound. We’re playing the three volumes of Guitar Studies, his new collection of drone music, which we wholeheartedly endorse.

Guitar Studies I - Zimoun (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Guitar Studies II - Zimoun (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Guitar Studies III - Zimoun (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.