Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Yoko Komatsu, a Japanese pianist from Fukushima. After studying piano in Tokyo, she started a piano studio and began composing original solo works. She’s released two LPs, which feature gentle yet evocative pieces that make for perfect Wednesday Flow State music. We’re first playing 2019’s Cosui and then following it up with her debut LP, Neumond from 2016.

Cosui - Yoko Komatsu (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Website

Neumond - Yoko Komatsu (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Have a really great Wednesday.