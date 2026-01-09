It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Xenia Reaper, a Berlin-based electronic music producer. We found their music on Vincent Jenewein’s best electronic music of 2025 list. Don’t have too much in the way of Xenia’s biography. We’re first playing Gambling, the LP they released in April 2025. Vincent “jokingly referred to this record as ‘trancebient’” in his notes about the album, not inaccurately. It’s ambient in that drifting synths are accompanied by barely any percussion, and trance gates modulate various tracks. We’re also playing the second album Xenia released in 2025, Nept Polarisation from November, which goes a bit harder using a Eurorack system and Max For Live.

Gambling - Xenia Reaper (34m, just a few vocal samples)

Nept Polarisation - Xenia Reaper (33m, some vocal samples)

Have a great weekend.

