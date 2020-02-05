Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Willamette, a trio of minimalist composers based in Washington state. Formed in 2006, they produce warm, lofi tape recordings of synths and strings. Their music can inspire both longing for the past and hope for the future. They describe their own sound pretty well: “The classical fugues of their recordings offer a distinctly austere nostalgia, not only capturing the air of an old Delerue record playing in a distant room, but the sound of the room itself.” We recommend listening to their three LPs from the 2010s straight through. No vocals.

Diminished Composition by Willamette (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Always in Postscript by Willamette (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Echo Park by Willamette (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a lovely Wednesday.