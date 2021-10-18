Flow State

Sharif Islam
The S.A.D Newsletter
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

Özgür Baba. Nice simple instrumentation and entrancing voice. Here's a nice piece about him https://www.inversejournal.com/2020/03/17/a-very-short-introduction-to-ozgur-baba-and-his-music/ and spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4aYixleuNFJgB56u0UoayD

Reply
Alex
Oct 18, 2021

Awesome thanks!

Reply
François D
Oct 18, 2021

Thank you for sharing.

Reply
Matt Burman
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

Photay - On Hold https://open.spotify.com/album/7yi8rEGaPXuYvxbb3pS3Em?si=CfhBJsf-RhSCZk6NVYUoQA / Hania Rani & Dobrawa Czocher - Inner Symphonies https://open.spotify.com/album/1KZB5lAvsyeK9X1vFnqARz?si=Tot7fZpMSmCMLtwAHbdrVw / Luke Abbott - Translate https://open.spotify.com/album/0Sn4h3jqTAWbVvoFHqG2Od?si=De7XONnOSMu1SLVWYYr8DQ

Reply
Bradley Miles
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

Max Richter! Specifically Sleep and his Vivaldi Four Season recomposition

Reply
Lebowski
Oct 18, 2021

+1 for the Vivaldi Four Season recomposition !

Reply
Catherine
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

I hope you will enjoy Carl Aaegeson as much as I do! https://open.spotify.com/artist/46lyEMlzihqsn3xgZ6nZM0?si=JqTdT67jQiCGuUYFSA_tTA

Reply
Gabriel Machado
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

Damjan Mravunac - The Talos Principle Sountrack

Reply
Psytrooper
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

"Nowhere Prophet" game soundtrack by Lightfrequency.

https://lightfrequency.bandcamp.com/album/nowhere-prophet-original-game-soundtrack

Reply
Daniela
Daniela's very irregular newsle…
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

I found recently the album Web Max from Web Web and Max Herre, it's a delightful spiritual jazz work, is soulful and sometimes intense, but good enough to work with it.

https://webweb.bandcamp.com/album/web-max

After finishing it, I wanted more, and went to the label, Compost Records, and been listening to several of the playlists they have: Compost Black Label, Future sounds of Jazz and, All New.

Some are more calm concentration music, others are more up-beat, but regardless of what, the selection is quite tasteful

Reply
Lebowski
Oct 18, 2021

Thanks for the discover !

Reply
Miles Fitzgerald
Miles’s Photos
Oct 18, 2021

Dope

Reply
Claire Williamson
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

“Righteous Bell” has been on repeat in my head all day: https://open.spotify.com/track/5NmlmBN121Z8oMFwGBMd7J?si=9YCOPGv2TNKyInPsp6yYWQ

Reply
MegaraB
Oct 21, 2021Liked by Flow State

Boards of Canada

Reply
MegaraB
Oct 23, 2021

I happened to be listening to their album "Twoism" and read this article about Colin Powel and his life experience of "two-ness". Syncronicity will not be ignored. Chaos reigns.

“One feels his two-ness – an American, a Negro; two souls, two thoughts, two unreconciled strivings; two warring ideals in one dark body, whose dogged strength alone keeps it from being torn asunder.”

Reply
GUFFY ALL CAPS.
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

Holger Czukay! Highly recommend a write-up on the kraut rock legend (maybe there's been one in the past?).

Reply
Kurt
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

Sarah Davachi

Reply
Chad Parsons
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

I'd just come to email FS this artist and found this excellent thread instead. I'm listening to Rei Karakami's album [lust].

https://open.spotify.com/album/5iTBKfzPNHpzZHHWyvXa05?si=dQuuzmo6TUyL0M1FnKkPYQ

Reply
Erin B
Nov 9, 2021

I've been listening to this nonstop since you posted it - what a stellar find, thank you for sharing! Especially loving the track joy, with headphones on the bounce is just absolute perfection.

Reply
Schaef
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

Emily Wells - any of her albums, but I am really into her latest singles (album releasing February 2022)

https://open.spotify.com/track/7f0uNrORwVzUbZx51ME5GK?si=e06e17f6362e47b7

Reply
Amanda Louise
Oct 18, 2021Liked by Flow State

Pancake Cult!

Reply
Santiago Lo Vuolo
Oct 18, 2021

"Mientras tanto el invierno" de Pedro Pagés

https://open.spotify.com/album/2r11D68cpHp8D33NKtgzgB?si=MEvh89aMRgm0t4551XnWhQ

Reply
Eric B
Oct 18, 2021

Glassworks by Philip Glass. Lots of energy

Reply
Mike Rothman
Oct 18, 2021

Fantastic recommendation

Reply
Sam
Oct 18, 2021

Lord of the Rings Extended Editions Soundtrack.

Reply
Sam
Oct 18, 2021

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0KterjaM1DadokdUawenav?si=e172c893f53347bf

Reply
Mana Wapoi
Mana’s Newsletter
Oct 18, 2021

The Necks - revered Aussie band https://youtu.be/krTl4z5Y8zY

Reply
Gareth Hacking
Oct 18, 2021

I'm listening to W.H.Lung's latest "Vanities", perfect for a rainy day in Manchester: https://whlung.bandcamp.com/album/vanities

Reply
Steven Powell
Oct 18, 2021

Djivan Gasparyan "I Will Not Be Sad In This World": lovely duduk music, ethereal and ambient perfection. He just died last month, which caused me to go back to his work. Hadn't visited it in a while, but I think it's perfect for Flow State

https://open.spotify.com/album/6Nnn9UWgOOKgIpoXQcQU7e?si=ik9Ecl_lQf2GSh6QPmn0Mg

Reply
Carolina G
Oct 18, 2021

Amaro Freitas - https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Y37ixG7KDgDqxSE6PL679?si=ASD-d21fR8ChV-MeNg-hDQ <3!

Reply
Liz Guertin
Oct 18, 2021

I'm fairly certain I got this from you (maybe even really recently -- for this, thank you!!). I love piano more than anything. Stephan Moccio. Mostly quiet, slow, lots of space between the notes. I'm in love.

Reply
Lucas Brandão
Oct 18, 2021

Tom Misch's quarantine sessions are pretty dope. https://open.spotify.com/album/0kx3vz4PkhozBIaWYmGQf8?si=dTQpMo1kT7qR6mdT9wq2Ow

If you also want something more upbeat, there's his Beat Tape 1, from 2014. Absolute belter. https://open.spotify.com/album/2FVfODkF1inBzSwB2plsYk?si=aNWWxcaFQTKy_pYDdwWq7A

Reply
Dmitry
Oct 18, 2021

lofi hip hop radio

https://youtu.be/7NOSDKb0HlU

Reply
Santiago
Nov 11, 2021

Luciano Supervielle - Episode ; a great uruguayan pianist and composer, known for his work at Bajofondo Tango Club. This is his brand new album.

Reply
Melissa Elaine
Oct 28, 2021

((( O ))) and everything by her.

https://tidal.com/browse/artist/10967503

Reply
Elsa Pereyra
Oct 26, 2021

En ramdom, escucho lo más variado... Viejo y nuevo! Ahora King Crimson sonando https://open.spotify.com/track/251R4GxogyTGXdK1qbmvrV?si=db018224cd3c40f4

Reply
fideoqueen
Oct 26, 2021

Joanna Brouk. Did I discover her thanks to you guys?? I can't remember! But I looooove her!

Reply
Oli
Oct 20, 2021

La norma del cielo no. 2 - Claudio Rocchi really surprised me! Such a calming trip. https://open.spotify.com/album/6CNfXpZpcHABrHH89HAaoq?si=a06fNjqVQKS1CZf0pN6owQ

This song too for some reason !!! https://open.spotify.com/track/4WIxzdgMiQmlaRctr1zH8V?si=e83ac1e410394794

Reply
MER
MER’s Newsletter
Oct 19, 2021

The Beginners Soundtrack

Reply
Nate Murray
Oct 18, 2021

Mujo:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0vg08N1z9G9LrGLkG1nNDS?si=CFa-BaswQLO9-z2kZWcvzg

Reply
Kevin C Wulf
Oct 18, 2021

Moor Jewlery - True Opera

Reply
Alex Halloran
Alex Halloran's Newsletter
Oct 18, 2021

Lane8 - Sunrise Set - Grand Lake, CO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_LcVqqHSY8&t=705s

Reply
Anna Costalonga
Heyclassic
Oct 18, 2021

Mike Dunhill - The day I met you -

Reply
Kevin Plessner
Oct 18, 2021

Shameless plug! My band dropped a new album this past Friday :) We're called Pale Ramon, and our new album is titled, "Annie". https://lnk.to/Pale_Ramon_Annie

Reply
Craig Eley
Field Noise Transmissions
Oct 18, 2021

How Much Time Is It Between You and Me, by Perila; Finding a Way to Live, by Yann Novak; Peripheral by KMRU & Echium; Saturation Dust by Wind Tide

Reply
Jon Leland
Oct 18, 2021

Ray Bryant

Reply
Brian
Oct 18, 2021

Been working in Excel, so listening to Gary Numan's latest two albums on how the world is burning

https://open.spotify.com/album/19yUEGYFCaXyuiI9wPZ0fL?si=wL7WzNAjQ_WEAWUe-FmvYg

Stand-out tracks: Intruder/ Saints & Liars.

Reply
mari caldas
Oct 18, 2021

ema stoned band

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5elpOdqIVwZkJBiyzmXBng?si=GJ28GT1dSOqpOsv22-qIzw&dl_branch=1&nd=1

Reply
Tim Wolfson
Oct 18, 2021

Matt Adams, aka The Blank Tapes

Reply
John Bradley
Oct 18, 2021

The new Beatles Let It Be" 2021 album.

Reply
David Smith
Oct 18, 2021

The Better https://open.spotify.com/track/04EwH16TabTwegvuVi8wuw?si=kP2gKRpbR8KVvtgMiWVNsw

Reply
David Smith
Oct 18, 2021

Big sounding production but chilled out with some poetic lyrics flowing over the top

Reply
Lebowski
Oct 18, 2021

I mainly listen to Trippin Jaguar, Geju, Shkoon, Rapossa, Yeahman, Islandman and I love lo fi hip hop and trip hop

Reply
Phil Kilby
Oct 25, 2021

Thanks for this - I liked all of these artists, and they are all new to me :-)

Reply
Lebowski
Oct 27, 2021

You're welcome, it did the same to me when a friend made me listen to them ;) Enjoy

Reply
Sevda Alkan
Oct 18, 2021

Melike Şahin - https://open.spotify.com/artist/16GyR4WfCnIT2XST4ZLl2B?si=9-1d9sVuTniVF4q_Fi9yDA

Reply
