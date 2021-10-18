Since we’re off this week, we wanted to start a thread for Flow State readers to share what they’re listening to.
What album or artist are you working to this week?
Özgür Baba. Nice simple instrumentation and entrancing voice. Here's a nice piece about him https://www.inversejournal.com/2020/03/17/a-very-short-introduction-to-ozgur-baba-and-his-music/ and spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4aYixleuNFJgB56u0UoayD
Awesome thanks!
Thank you for sharing.
Photay - On Hold https://open.spotify.com/album/7yi8rEGaPXuYvxbb3pS3Em?si=CfhBJsf-RhSCZk6NVYUoQA / Hania Rani & Dobrawa Czocher - Inner Symphonies https://open.spotify.com/album/1KZB5lAvsyeK9X1vFnqARz?si=Tot7fZpMSmCMLtwAHbdrVw / Luke Abbott - Translate https://open.spotify.com/album/0Sn4h3jqTAWbVvoFHqG2Od?si=De7XONnOSMu1SLVWYYr8DQ
Max Richter! Specifically Sleep and his Vivaldi Four Season recomposition
+1 for the Vivaldi Four Season recomposition !
I hope you will enjoy Carl Aaegeson as much as I do! https://open.spotify.com/artist/46lyEMlzihqsn3xgZ6nZM0?si=JqTdT67jQiCGuUYFSA_tTA
Damjan Mravunac - The Talos Principle Sountrack
"Nowhere Prophet" game soundtrack by Lightfrequency.
https://lightfrequency.bandcamp.com/album/nowhere-prophet-original-game-soundtrack
I found recently the album Web Max from Web Web and Max Herre, it's a delightful spiritual jazz work, is soulful and sometimes intense, but good enough to work with it.
https://webweb.bandcamp.com/album/web-max
After finishing it, I wanted more, and went to the label, Compost Records, and been listening to several of the playlists they have: Compost Black Label, Future sounds of Jazz and, All New.
Some are more calm concentration music, others are more up-beat, but regardless of what, the selection is quite tasteful
Thanks for the discover !
Dope
“Righteous Bell” has been on repeat in my head all day: https://open.spotify.com/track/5NmlmBN121Z8oMFwGBMd7J?si=9YCOPGv2TNKyInPsp6yYWQ
Boards of Canada
I happened to be listening to their album "Twoism" and read this article about Colin Powel and his life experience of "two-ness". Syncronicity will not be ignored. Chaos reigns.
“One feels his two-ness – an American, a Negro; two souls, two thoughts, two unreconciled strivings; two warring ideals in one dark body, whose dogged strength alone keeps it from being torn asunder.”
Holger Czukay! Highly recommend a write-up on the kraut rock legend (maybe there's been one in the past?).
Sarah Davachi
I'd just come to email FS this artist and found this excellent thread instead. I'm listening to Rei Karakami's album [lust].
https://open.spotify.com/album/5iTBKfzPNHpzZHHWyvXa05?si=dQuuzmo6TUyL0M1FnKkPYQ
I've been listening to this nonstop since you posted it - what a stellar find, thank you for sharing! Especially loving the track joy, with headphones on the bounce is just absolute perfection.
Emily Wells - any of her albums, but I am really into her latest singles (album releasing February 2022)
https://open.spotify.com/track/7f0uNrORwVzUbZx51ME5GK?si=e06e17f6362e47b7
Pancake Cult!
"Mientras tanto el invierno" de Pedro Pagés
https://open.spotify.com/album/2r11D68cpHp8D33NKtgzgB?si=MEvh89aMRgm0t4551XnWhQ
Glassworks by Philip Glass. Lots of energy
Fantastic recommendation
Lord of the Rings Extended Editions Soundtrack.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0KterjaM1DadokdUawenav?si=e172c893f53347bf
The Necks - revered Aussie band https://youtu.be/krTl4z5Y8zY
I'm listening to W.H.Lung's latest "Vanities", perfect for a rainy day in Manchester: https://whlung.bandcamp.com/album/vanities
Djivan Gasparyan "I Will Not Be Sad In This World": lovely duduk music, ethereal and ambient perfection. He just died last month, which caused me to go back to his work. Hadn't visited it in a while, but I think it's perfect for Flow State
https://open.spotify.com/album/6Nnn9UWgOOKgIpoXQcQU7e?si=ik9Ecl_lQf2GSh6QPmn0Mg
Amaro Freitas - https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Y37ixG7KDgDqxSE6PL679?si=ASD-d21fR8ChV-MeNg-hDQ <3!
I'm fairly certain I got this from you (maybe even really recently -- for this, thank you!!). I love piano more than anything. Stephan Moccio. Mostly quiet, slow, lots of space between the notes. I'm in love.
Tom Misch's quarantine sessions are pretty dope. https://open.spotify.com/album/0kx3vz4PkhozBIaWYmGQf8?si=dTQpMo1kT7qR6mdT9wq2Ow
If you also want something more upbeat, there's his Beat Tape 1, from 2014. Absolute belter. https://open.spotify.com/album/2FVfODkF1inBzSwB2plsYk?si=aNWWxcaFQTKy_pYDdwWq7A
lofi hip hop radio
https://youtu.be/7NOSDKb0HlU
Luciano Supervielle - Episode ; a great uruguayan pianist and composer, known for his work at Bajofondo Tango Club. This is his brand new album.
((( O ))) and everything by her.
https://tidal.com/browse/artist/10967503
En ramdom, escucho lo más variado... Viejo y nuevo! Ahora King Crimson sonando https://open.spotify.com/track/251R4GxogyTGXdK1qbmvrV?si=db018224cd3c40f4
Joanna Brouk. Did I discover her thanks to you guys?? I can't remember! But I looooove her!
La norma del cielo no. 2 - Claudio Rocchi really surprised me! Such a calming trip. https://open.spotify.com/album/6CNfXpZpcHABrHH89HAaoq?si=a06fNjqVQKS1CZf0pN6owQ
This song too for some reason !!! https://open.spotify.com/track/4WIxzdgMiQmlaRctr1zH8V?si=e83ac1e410394794
The Beginners Soundtrack
Mujo:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0vg08N1z9G9LrGLkG1nNDS?si=CFa-BaswQLO9-z2kZWcvzg
Moor Jewlery - True Opera
Lane8 - Sunrise Set - Grand Lake, CO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_LcVqqHSY8&t=705s
Mike Dunhill - The day I met you -
Shameless plug! My band dropped a new album this past Friday :) We're called Pale Ramon, and our new album is titled, "Annie". https://lnk.to/Pale_Ramon_Annie
How Much Time Is It Between You and Me, by Perila; Finding a Way to Live, by Yann Novak; Peripheral by KMRU & Echium; Saturation Dust by Wind Tide
Ray Bryant
Been working in Excel, so listening to Gary Numan's latest two albums on how the world is burning
https://open.spotify.com/album/19yUEGYFCaXyuiI9wPZ0fL?si=wL7WzNAjQ_WEAWUe-FmvYg
Stand-out tracks: Intruder/ Saints & Liars.
ema stoned band
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5elpOdqIVwZkJBiyzmXBng?si=GJ28GT1dSOqpOsv22-qIzw&dl_branch=1&nd=1
Matt Adams, aka The Blank Tapes
The new Beatles Let It Be" 2021 album.
The Better https://open.spotify.com/track/04EwH16TabTwegvuVi8wuw?si=kP2gKRpbR8KVvtgMiWVNsw
Big sounding production but chilled out with some poetic lyrics flowing over the top
I mainly listen to Trippin Jaguar, Geju, Shkoon, Rapossa, Yeahman, Islandman and I love lo fi hip hop and trip hop
Thanks for this - I liked all of these artists, and they are all new to me :-)
You're welcome, it did the same to me when a friend made me listen to them ;) Enjoy
Melike Şahin - https://open.spotify.com/artist/16GyR4WfCnIT2XST4ZLl2B?si=9-1d9sVuTniVF4q_Fi9yDA
