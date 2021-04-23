Good morning. We’re off on Monday.

It’s Friday and we’re listening to Wendy Carlos, the GOAT of synthesizer music. Her 1968 record, Switched-On Bach, adapted Bach compositions to a Moog synthesizer. The record reached #10 on the Billboard 200 chart, went platinum, and won three Grammys. Carlos later composed original scores for The Shining, Clockwork Orange, and TRON. She opposes distribution of her music via streaming services (learn more on her website). We recommend checking out the “audition” feature on her discography page, but we’re also including a mix of her work that Mubi put out last summer.

Secret Synthesis — The Lost Worlds of Wendy Carlos (80m, spoken intro, choral vocals, and some synth explanations from Carlos herself)

Have a really nice Friday and a great weekend.