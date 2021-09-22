Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Vanessa Wagner, a French classical pianist. She studied at the Conservatoire de Paris and has released many albums performing the works of composers like Schubert and Debussy. Today we’re playing her 2019 album, Inland, which collects her solo piano performances of minimalist pieces by composers like Philip Glass, Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, and Moondog. Wagner explores the intricacies of these compositions with deep expressiveness. We’re also playing the follow-up remix album, Inland Versions, which features electronic reworkings of the original tracks by artists like Suzanne Ciani and GAS.

Inland - Vanessa Wagner (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Inland Versions - Vanessa Wagner (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.