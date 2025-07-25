It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Ultramarine, an English electronic music duo. Ian Cooper and Paul Hammond teamed up in 1989, channeling the sound of the post-punk bands they’d played in together in the ‘80s and the emerging house, techno, and hip-hop sounds they were hearing in clubs. The word “balearic” was early applied to their music, and not inappropriately. A collection of their 1996-97 tracks were recently reissued in the form of Routine, just out last week. We’re also playing their breakout record, Every Man and Woman Is a Star, which came out in 1991.

Routine - Ultramarine (37m, occasional vocal snippets)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Every Man and Woman Is A Star - Ultramarine (90m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.