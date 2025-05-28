Today we’re listening to Third Coast Percussion, an American quartet from Chicago. Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, David Skidmore formed the group in 2005. Their new LP from January, Glass: Aguas da Amazonia, is a collection of Philip Glass pieces played on unusual instruments. This record was brought to our attention by Ted Gioia recent post recommending 10 new albums. “Here you will find strange contraptions made from tuned PVC pipes and red oak planks,” he wrote. “These operate alongside a djembe, synthesizers, and a glass marimba.” Flutist Connie Volk improvises sensational solos over the Glassworks. We’re also playing Third Coast Percussion’s 2019 collaboration with Dev Hynes, Fields, which Hynes originally composed for choreography by the Hubbard Street Dance Chicago company.

Glass: Aguas da Amazonia - Third Coast Percussion (36m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Fields - Third Coast Percussion & Devonté Hynes (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.