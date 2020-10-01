Good morning.

Today we’re listening to The Durutti Column, a post-punk band from Manchester, UK. The instrumental group was assembled in the late ‘70s by Tony Wilson and Alan Erasmus, who also founded Factory Records and published bands like Joy Division and New Order. Durutti Column’s 1979 debut album, ironically named The Return of the Durutti Column, features sparse vocal-free compositions for shimmering guitar, melodic bass, and acoustic/electronic drums. Its minimalism and tenderness are reminiscent of Mark Harris of the band Talk Talk. We’re also playing Durutti’s second album from 1981, LC, which elaborates on their talent for creating profound soundscapes with just a few instruments.

The Return of the Durutti Column by The Durutti Column (50m, vocals only on the penultimate track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

LC by The Durutti Column (70m, vocals on a couple tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.