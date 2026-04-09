Today we’re listening to The Budos Band, a nonet from Staten Island. Thanks to Sidney for the recommendation. The group emerged out of a recording session in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and were inspired by the funk-inflected Afrobeat of their New York City contemporaries, Antibalas. The Budos Band incorporated additional styles including psychedelic rock, Ethio-jazz, and (later) stoner metal. Their self-titled debut LP came out in 2005 and nods conspicuously to Fela Kuti, especially via the lively brass on tracks like “Budos Theme.” Some echoes of Cymande, James Brown, and Mulatu Astatke in there too. We’re also playing their creatively named followup record, The Budos Band II, which came out in 2007. The original nine members remain mostly together – trumpeter Dave Guy often prioritizes playing with The Roots for The Tonight Show – and are currently on tour.

The Budos Band - The Budos Band (37m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Budos Band II - The Budos Band (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.