It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Swayzak, a U.K. duo made up of James S. Taylor and David Brown. They teamed up in London in the mid/late ‘90s and released their first LP, Snowboarding in Argentina, in 1998. It’s deep deep house. The first half is mainly ~120bpm tunes with jazzy synth chords. The second half modulates the BPM up and down – up to drum ‘n’ bass on “Cone” and down to hip-hop on “Skin Diving” and “French Dub.” You can detect influences from acid house and Mr. Fingers on tracks like “Bueno” and “Lo9ve.” It’s not entirely vocal-free, though in our lab testing the vocal snippets weren’t intrusive enough to exclude it from Flow State, but you can tell us if we’re wrong (the comment section is always open).

Snowboarding in Argentina - Swayzak (101m, occasional vocal snippets)

Have a wonderful weekend.