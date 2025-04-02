Today we’re listening to Strategy, the electronic music moniker of Portland’s own Paul Dickow. We previously recommended his music back in January 2023. We cited the great Philip Sherburne Graffiti in Space (2023), and we’ll cite Sherburne once again regarding his new album, A Cooler World (last week): “Here, Dickow availed himself of a late-’80s sampling keyboard that had been given to him, and instead of using sequencers as the principal driver of the music, he opted to play most of it by hand. The result is a spacious, contemplative album in which sounds unfurl of their own accord, often giving way to long, nearly silent pauses.” Reader Evan Meagher A Cooler World is not to be missed.

A Cooler World - Strategy (45m, no vocals)

Graffiti in Space - Strategy (41m, no vocals)

Have a great Wednesday.