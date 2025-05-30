It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Spool, an American duo of John Eichenseer (aka jhno) and John Ridenour. The two formed Spool in San Francisco in the ‘90s and concocted a kind of jambient sound, to apply an anachronism. Their self-titled debut LP, which came out in 1998, plays contemplative synths over multi-threaded percussion and deft electric bass. You might hear similarities to Air, Sigur Rós, Purelink or Total Blue. We’re also playing their 2020 record, Spool4, which is a profound ambient record and consists mainly of two tracks: “Side A” (33 minutes) and “Side B” (55 minutes).

Spool - Spool (63m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Spool4 - Spool (96m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.